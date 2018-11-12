› Home ›
DEAR ABBY
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 12/11/2018 - 12:53pm
Kids are never out of mom’s sight with their grandparents
Abigail Van Buren
DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have three wonderful grandchildren who live with our daughter and son-in-law in another state. Our daughter will not allow us to take the children out to lunch, shopping, for ice cream or anywhere without the parents coming with us.
The kids are 7 and 3-year-old twins. When we are in the house playing on the floor with them, our daughter is right there with us. When we go outside to play, she is also there watching.
