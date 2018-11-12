› Home ›
4 Paws Rescue Pet of the Week
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 12/11/2018 - 12:52pm
Ricky is a one-and-a-half-year-old male pit bull. He is up to date on vaccines and gets along well with other dogs. Ricky has a great personality and loves to run and play; however, when he’s done he wants a lap to call his own. 4 Paws Rescue is located at 290 Rodeo Rd. and can be reached by phone at 251-3647. Their hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
