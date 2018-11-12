  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Remembering George Bush with Grace

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 12/11/2018 - 12:49pm
Grace Tirado
It would be hard to find anyone who could come close to receiving the love and respect shown the late President George H. W. Bush.

He personified everything that would be considered the finest etiquette, i.e. civility, manners, respect for others, integrity, dignity and decorum ­— the gentleman of all gentlemen.
It got me to thinking about the legacy of various people I know ­— co-workers, friends, family.

Maybe it’s time to think about our own legacy.

