Sounds of season upon us
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 12/11/2018 - 12:45pm
Of all the elements of holiday celebrations in American culture, one of the most integral practices for many people is the playing of Christmas music.
From retail stores to radio stations to private homes, familiar songs singing the praises of the Christmas season ring out with seemingly ubiquitous consistency each December.
Lincoln Parish is no exception — locals who want to experience the Christmas spirit through music in the community have plenty of options, and most of them offer a different sound than you’d hear on the radio.
