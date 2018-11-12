  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

GSU’s Christmas, McWilliams awarded

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 12/11/2018 - 12:43pm
in
Leader Sports Service
sports2.jpg
Leader file photo - Top: GSU senior linebacker De’Arius Christmas (5) was first in the team in sacks (5.5) and second in tackles for loss (11.0) this season. Above: GSU junior defensive back Joseph McWilliams (25) ranks 15th in FCS in interceptions per game and first in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

GRAMBLING — Grambling State University senior linebacker De’Arius Christmas and junior defensive back Joseph McWilliams were named on Monday HBCU BOXTOROW All-Americans.

Christmas, was tabbed the Southwestern Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year and earned All-SWAC honors as Grambling State placed four student-athletes on the all-conference teams. Joining Christmas on the first team was defensive back Joseph McWilliams. Defensive linemen Anfernee Mullins and defensive back Percy Cargo, Jr. were named to the All-SWAC Second Team.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share