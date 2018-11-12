› Home ›
GSU’s Christmas, McWilliams awarded
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 12/11/2018 - 12:43pm
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — Grambling State University senior linebacker De’Arius Christmas and junior defensive back Joseph McWilliams were named on Monday HBCU BOXTOROW All-Americans.
Christmas, was tabbed the Southwestern Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year and earned All-SWAC honors as Grambling State placed four student-athletes on the all-conference teams. Joining Christmas on the first team was defensive back Joseph McWilliams. Defensive linemen Anfernee Mullins and defensive back Percy Cargo, Jr. were named to the All-SWAC Second Team.
