BUDDY'S BLOG

Whitworth is NFL Man of the Year nominee
O. K. Davis
All-Pro left tackle Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams has made good use of his 13 years in the National Football League.
The former West Monroe High/LSU All-American continues to make serving his community a top priority.
In October, in partnership with Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties, the Rams hosted the “LA Rams Night for Wishes” charity event to raise funds to fulfill the wishes of local children battling life-threatening illnesses.
