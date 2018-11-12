BUDDY'S BLOG

  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 12/11/2018 - 12:41pm
Whitworth is NFL Man of the Year nominee
O. K. Davis
Davis, Buddy 2015.jpg

All-Pro left tackle Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams has made good use of his 13 years in the National Football League.

The former West Monroe High/LSU All-American continues to make serving his community a top priority.

In October, in partnership with Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties, the Rams hosted the “LA Rams Night for Wishes” charity event to raise funds to fulfill the wishes of local children battling life-threatening illnesses.

