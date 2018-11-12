  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Ferguson earns more All-America honors

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 12/11/2018 - 12:39pm
in
Leader Sports Service
sports.jpg
Leader file photo - Jaylon Ferguson’s (45) 15 sacks in 2018 is tied for the nation’s lead, while his 23.5 tackles for loss this year ranks first in C-USA and third in the country.

Louisiana Tech’s Jaylon Ferguson continues to garner national recognition for his on-field performance this season as the senior defensive end has been named Third Team All-America by the Associated Press.

Ferguson was also named a Second Team All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation late last week, while the nation’s active career sack leader was also voted as the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year on Wednesday of last week.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share