Ferguson earns more All-America honors
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 12/11/2018 - 12:39pm
Louisiana Tech’s Jaylon Ferguson continues to garner national recognition for his on-field performance this season as the senior defensive end has been named Third Team All-America by the Associated Press.
Ferguson was also named a Second Team All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation late last week, while the nation’s active career sack leader was also voted as the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year on Wednesday of last week.
