  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Trump says military to build wall if Democrats refuse

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 12/11/2018 - 12:35pm
in

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump sought today to pressure Democratic congressional leaders into supporting his demand for billions of dollars to build his promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, threatening to have the military build it “if Democrats do not give us the votes to secure our Country.”

Trump tweeted the threat hours before Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi were to meet with Trump at the White House in an effort to avert a partial government shutdown on Dec. 21, when funding for some agencies is scheduled to expire.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share