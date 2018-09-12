› Home ›
Miller wins Grambling seat in runoff
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/09/2018 - 2:47am
Nancy Bergeron
Phyllis Miller has won the last of the Grambling City Council seats that were up for grabs in this year’s election cycle.
Complete but unofficial returns from Saturday’s runoff election showed that Miller, a Democrat, beat runoff opponent Cassandra D. Smith, also a Democrat, with 179 votes ccompated to Smith’s 164 votes.
Miller carried only one precinct but polled enough votes in two of the remaining precincts to pull ahead of Smith.
The Grambling race was the only local election on Saturday’s runoff ballot.
