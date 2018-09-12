› Home ›
Flooding runs rampant in parish
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/09/2018 - 2:46am
A Ruston Fire Department boat (above) makes its way to rescue Skyler Ellis, of Ruston, seated on top of his truck, Saturday after Ellis drove off into high water on Buck Branch Road and was swept of the roadway. City and parish fire personnel, as well as Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies, assisted with the rescue. Approximately 30 state and parish roads, including Beacon Light Road, left, were underwater Saturday after a storm system tracking along the Gulf Coast dumped as much as 6 inches of rain on the area.
