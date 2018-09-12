  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Grambling aims at amending dog ordinance

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/09/2018 - 2:41am
City Council wants to require owners of ‘dangerous’ dogs to have liability insurance
T. Scott Boatright
Laader photo by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT - The city of Grambling honored outgoing city councilmen Roy Jackson and Cullen Jackson during their last meeting on Thursday. Pictured from left to right are Mayor Edward Jones with the current council, Cathy Holmes, G. Denise Dupree, Roy Jackson, Cullen Jackson and Yanise Days. The inauguration of the newly-elected council will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 27 at Grambling City Hall.

GRAMBLING — Grambling owners of what are deemed to be “dangerous” dogs will be required to have liability insurance if an ordinance to amend the city’s animal control ordinance is passed next month.

During Thursday’s monthly meeting Grambling’s City Council passed a motion to introduce an ordinance to amend the city’s current dog ordinance to add the liability insurance provision.

That vote will take place at next month’s council meeting, which will be held on Jan. 10 after the council moved to push the meeting back a week due to New Year’s holiday week.

