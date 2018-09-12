› Home ›
Grambling aims at amending dog ordinance
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/09/2018 - 2:41am
City Council wants to require owners of ‘dangerous’ dogs to have liability insurance
T. Scott Boatright
GRAMBLING — Grambling owners of what are deemed to be “dangerous” dogs will be required to have liability insurance if an ordinance to amend the city’s animal control ordinance is passed next month.
During Thursday’s monthly meeting Grambling’s City Council passed a motion to introduce an ordinance to amend the city’s current dog ordinance to add the liability insurance provision.
That vote will take place at next month’s council meeting, which will be held on Jan. 10 after the council moved to push the meeting back a week due to New Year’s holiday week.
Latest Videos