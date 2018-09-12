› Home ›
Mudbugs hockey team to return to Ruston ‘ice’ skating rink
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/09/2018 - 2:38am
in
Nancy Bergeron
Area youngsters can try their hands — and feet — at ice hockey Wednesday afternoon when members of the Shreveport Mudbugs make a return appearance to Ruston’s artificial ice rink.
The free, come-and-go event is from 4 to 6 p.m. at the skating rink located in the parking lot of the Historic Fire Station on East Mississippi Avenue.
The Mudbugs’ appearance is sponsored by the city of Ruston and the team.
