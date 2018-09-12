› Home ›
LPPJ to consider 2019 budget
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/09/2018 - 2:36am
in
Caleb Daniel
The Lincoln Parish Police Jury will meet Tuesday to adopt its 2019 proposed budget, as well as amendments to the 2018 budget.
The 2019 total proposed budget reflects an 18.76 percent increase — $3,384,309 —compared to the 2018 amended budget.
A public hearing will be held at the 7 p.m. meeting in the Lincoln Parish Courthouse to field attendees’ comments on the proposed police jury budget as well as the 2019 proposed Humanitarian Enterprises of Lincoln Parish budget.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos