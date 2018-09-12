  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
OU’s Murray gets Heisman

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/09/2018 - 2:33am
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyler Murray waited three years to fulfill the five-star potential he brought to college football. With one shot to deliver, Murray replaced a Heisman Trophy winner by becoming a Heisman Trophy winner.

The Oklahoma quarterback won college football’s most prestigious individual award Saturday night, beating out Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and setting up a College Football Playoff matchup of Heisman winner versus runner-up.

