Lady Tigers to play Kansas today
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/09/2018 - 2:32am
Shakyla Hill (above) and the Grambling State Lady Tigers (1-4) will play at Kansas at 2 p.m. today. Hill is averaging 15.4 points per game for the Lady Tigers.
