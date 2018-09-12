  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Lincoln Prep wins Arcadia tourney

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/09/2018 - 2:30am
in
T. Scott Boatright
sports 3.jpg
Leader file photo - Lincoln Prep’s Chanse Robinson (with ball) scored 54 points in two games this weekend to lead the Panthers to the Aracadia High School Tournament Championship.

ARCADIA — Lincoln Preparatory School remained undefeated on the season as the Panthers captured the Arcadia High School Tournament championship Saturday night with a 74-37 win over the host team.

The Panthers (8-0) led 23-22 at halftime but roared out of the locker room in the second half, outscoring Arcadia 51-15 the rest of the way.

Chanse Robinson led the Panthers with 23 points while adding 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal.

Isaiah Gray added 16 points, seven rebounds and one steal for the Panthers while Treun Ford added 11 points and four steals.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share