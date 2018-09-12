› Home ›
Lincoln Prep wins Arcadia tourney
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/09/2018 - 2:30am
in
T. Scott Boatright
ARCADIA — Lincoln Preparatory School remained undefeated on the season as the Panthers captured the Arcadia High School Tournament championship Saturday night with a 74-37 win over the host team.
The Panthers (8-0) led 23-22 at halftime but roared out of the locker room in the second half, outscoring Arcadia 51-15 the rest of the way.
Chanse Robinson led the Panthers with 23 points while adding 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal.
Isaiah Gray added 16 points, seven rebounds and one steal for the Panthers while Treun Ford added 11 points and four steals.
