Foul trouble costly for G-Men
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/09/2018 - 1:31am
in
Grambling State falls 70-45 at Central Florida
Leader Sports Service
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Grambling State University men’s basketball team battled foul trouble and went more than five minutes without a bucket in the second half Saturday as Central Florida proved to be too much in a 70-45 win over the Tigers at CFE Arena.
The Tigers trailed 24-23 late in the first half, but the Knights closed out the period on a 6-0 run and took a 30-23 lead into the break. Central Florida took advantage of the foul trouble midway of the second half and put together a 19-8 run and Grambling State could not recover down the stretch.
