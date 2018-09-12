  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
LSU to host ‘Fight For Literacy’ game today

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/09/2018 - 1:26am
Leader Sports Service

BATON ROUGE — LSU men’s basketball team and head coach Will Wade are set to host a Fight for Literacy Game sponsored by International Paper at 1 p.m. today in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center when the Tigers host the University of Incarnate Word.

Coaching for Literacy’s Fight for Literacy Games bring coaches, players, and fans together in a common cause: ensuring America’s children can read.

The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

