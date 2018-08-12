› Home ›
‘Bayou-Diversity 2’ about N. Louisiana outdoors life
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 12/08/2018 - 11:28pm
in
Glynn Harris
Do you know what a “Bull Bat” is? How about a “Gourd Head” or a “Rain Crow”? Growing up on the rural route of north Louisiana, I’m familiar with these creatures along with a host of others retired wildlife biologist and expert writer, Kelby Ouchley covers in his new book, “Bayou-Diversity 2.”
A “Bull Bat” is a bird, a common nighthawk which is neither nocturnal nor even remotely kin to a hawk. I saw some late one afternoon recently, the first I’ve seen in years, diving for airborne insects and making a “varoom” sound at the culmination of a dive.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos