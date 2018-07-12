  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Month marks the end of new beginning

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/07/2018 - 12:57pm
Mark Rainwater, Editor Farmerville Gazette
Rainwater, MarkWEB.jpg

Someone said once that I’d be a great candidate for elective office.

Fueled by a hundred forms of insecurity, my first reaction was to think they didn’t say I’d be a good elected official, just that I’d be a good candidate.

Before I could chase those thoughts down the proverbial rabbit hole, they explained. “You haven’t done anything that someone could use against you,” they said. Then they explained further.

“Actually, you have done lots of things people could use against you, but you’ve already dragged the skeletons out of your closet for everyone to see.”

