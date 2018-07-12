› Home ›
We are black women, but we are not just angry
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/07/2018 - 12:55pm
in
Starla Gatson
She is angry, emotional and incapable of living life free of being controlled by passions. She is often rude and aggressive; this woman is a force to be reckoned with, and God help any man who tries to get in her way. A stereotype that is equal parts damaging and annoying, the image of the “angry black woman” is prominent in today’s society.
