Remember Pearl Harbor
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/07/2018 - 12:51pm
Just before 8 a.m. on a sleepy Sunday morning in December 1941 on a U.S. naval base near Honolulu, Hawaii, hundreds of Japanese fighter plans descended from the sky with enough firepower to destroy or damage 20 ships, more than 300 planes and kill 2,400 Americans.
The day after the surprise assault, President Franklin D. Roosevelt asked Congress to declare war on Japan.
Today is Pearl Harbor Day, the 77th anniversary of “a date which will live in infamy.”
