Hard for mom to watch son in stressful marriage
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/07/2018 - 12:50pm
DEAR ABBY: Our youngest son recently married a woman who has an 18-year-old disabled daughter, “Lauren.”
The girl’s mental level is between that of a 2- and 4-year-old. There have been physical confrontations between my new daughter-in-law and her disabled daughter, which are becoming more frequent now that they all live together.
Our daughter-in-law refuses to pursue facilities for Lauren, saying she is waiting for her to be transitioned into a group home and feels much guilt in doing so.
