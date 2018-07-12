› Home ›
Holiday season brings cheer, events
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/07/2018 - 12:39pm
in
On Dec. 14 there are two opportunities to celebrate this joyous season with your loved ones. You can choose the event that most appeals to you, but in case you can’t decide, you can do both.
From 6-10 p.m., the new Esma’s Alley space at 112 East Park Ave. will offer Dancing Under the Stars, a free, fun event where you can dance with your sweetheart and enjoy the holiday lights of downtown Ruston.
Rick Godley will be there DJing throughout the night, and the always entertaining Bluesaholics will be playing live tunes.
