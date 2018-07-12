› Home ›
Ferguson earns honor
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/07/2018 - 12:37pm
Bulldogs’ DL selected as second-team All-American
Leader Sports Service
One day after being named the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year, Louisiana Tech’s Jaylon Ferguson has been named Second Team All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.
This is the 129th edition of the Walter Camp All-America team — the nation’s oldest All-America team. Twenty-five players have been selected to the first team by the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors. In addition, 25 players were selected to the Second Team.
