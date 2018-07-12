› Home ›
Dunkin’ Dogs face big test
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/07/2018 - 12:34pm
in
Tech on road to face SFA
Leader Sports Service
The Louisiana Tech men’s basketball team is in for a big challenge on Friday night when they travel to the Lone Star State to battle Stephen F. Austin at 6:30 p.m. inside the William R. Johnson Coliseum.
Tonight’s game will be streamed live on ESPN+ with Ron Meyers calling the action. Fans can also listen to the Voice of the Bulldogs Dave Nitz and Jack Thigpen through the LA Tech Sports Network on KXKZ 107.5 FM (Ruston) and KRMD 100.7 FM/1340 AM (Shreveport) as well as on the Louisiana Tech X mobile app.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos