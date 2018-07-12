  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Bearcats fall in scoring marathon

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 12/07/2018 - 12:32pm
in
Lincoln Prep boys remain unbeaten with victory
T. Scott Boatright

MONROE — A 41-point performance by LaDerrick Brown went for naught Thursday as Ruston fell to Pinson Vallet (Alabama) 104-98 in overtime at the Belton/Williams Classic.

Josh Dean and Joseph Evans each added 15 points for the Bearcats in the loss.

Lincoln Prep 61,
Plain Dealing 47

PLAIN DEALING — Chanse Robinson poured in 27 points Thursday to lead Lincoln Preparatory School past the host team at the Plain Dealing Tournament Thursday night.

The win put the Panthers at 6-0 on the season.

