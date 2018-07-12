› Home ›
Bearcats fall in scoring marathon
Lincoln Prep boys remain unbeaten with victory
T. Scott Boatright
MONROE — A 41-point performance by LaDerrick Brown went for naught Thursday as Ruston fell to Pinson Vallet (Alabama) 104-98 in overtime at the Belton/Williams Classic.
Josh Dean and Joseph Evans each added 15 points for the Bearcats in the loss.
Lincoln Prep 61,
Plain Dealing 47
PLAIN DEALING — Chanse Robinson poured in 27 points Thursday to lead Lincoln Preparatory School past the host team at the Plain Dealing Tournament Thursday night.
The win put the Panthers at 6-0 on the season.
