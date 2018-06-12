› Home ›
Abraham confirms gubernatorial bid
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/06/2018 - 2:17pm
Nancy Bergeron
Fifth District Congressman Ralph Abraham today confirmed he’s running for governor.
“I’m running for governor, and I intend to win,” Abraham, R-Alto, said in a press release emailed to the media this morning.
The confirmation comes three days after Abraham said he was withholding a final decision on a 2019 gubernatorial bid in light of pending legislation he said was important to his district.
Abraham’s announcement today also comes in the wake of U.S. Sen. John Kennedy’s statement Monday that he isn’t running for the state’s top job.
