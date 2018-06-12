› Home ›
Press your luck and pay
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/06/2018 - 2:10pm
in
Police step up watch for holiday traffic violators
Nancy Bergeron
Motorists, you’d better pay attention. The Ruston Police Department is watching.
Officers are on a special holiday-season mission to curb traffic light and stop sign violations,and catch speeders and people who aren’t wearing their seat belts.
Beginning this week and through the holidays, police units will be intentionally stationed throughout the city watching for — and ticketing — violators.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos