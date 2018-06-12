› Home ›
David Ponton to take over GSU athletics
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/06/2018 - 2:05pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
Inducted to the Southwestern Athletic Conference Hall of Fame last year because of his basketball career as a Southern University Jaguar, David “Rusty” Ponton has long been a fixture at Grambling State University.
And soon, he’ll be head Tiger of the GSU Athletics Department.
On Wednesday, GSU President Rick Gallot announced Wednesday that David “Rusty” Ponton, the university’s vice president for Student Affairs, will now lead its athletics division in addition to student affairs.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos