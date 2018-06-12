› Home ›
One state race, one local race on Saturday’s ballot
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/06/2018 - 2:02pm
Nancy Bergeron
Lincoln Parish voters go back to the polls Saturday, but they don’t have much to do. The local ballot has only two races.
Grambling voters will decide one city council seat, while all parish voters will help pick Louisiana’s next secretary of state.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Voters should bring photo ID that also shows their signature.
At the end of early voting Dec. 1, 779 people had cast ballots in person; more than 225 have been received by mail, according to the parish registrar of voters office.
