Texas bids Bush farewell with sports stars, funeral train
Thu, 12/06/2018 - 2:01pm
HOUSTON (AP) — George H.W. Bush, who shaped history as America’s 41st president and patriarch of a family that occupied the White House for a dozen years, is going to his final rest today in Texas.
More than 11,000 people paid their respects to Bush as his casket lay in repose all night at a Houston church where his family worshipped. Some visitors waited for hours to pay tribute to Bush, who will be buried following a funeral at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church.
Today’s service began with “America the Beautiful” and a robust rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
