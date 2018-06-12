› Home ›
IN OUR OPINION
Thu, 12/06/2018 - 1:49pm
Geaux vote Saturday
Let’s face it, Saturday’s runoff election for Louisiana secretary of state and one council seat in Grambling isn’t the most exciting ballot we’ve ever seen.
Fact is, there’s been very little talk about the statewide race, and neither of the runoff candidates — Democrat Gwen Collins-Greeup, of Clinton, and Republican incumbent Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin — has visited Lincoln Parish.
Yet, a considerable number of Lincoln Parish voters cast early ballots: 779 in person and more than 225 by mail, according to the parish registrar of voters office.
