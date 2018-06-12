› Home ›
The grain of salt
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/06/2018 - 1:36pm
Loving others best shown through own actions
Caleb Daniel
Last weekend, I covered a charitable event in Ruston called Community Christmas.
The short definition of Community Christmas is a partnership between the Bridge Community Church and six local nonprofit organizations to provide clients of these nonprofits with a chance to purchase quality Christmas presents for their families.
