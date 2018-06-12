› Home ›
LSU AGCENTER
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/06/2018 - 1:30pm
in
A gift of sharing some favorite holiday recipes
Cathy Judd
This month I want to share some of my family and friends’ favorite dishes. As I flip through my blue checked recipe book, (where I record shared recipes) memories flood my mind, where I first ate the dish, how delicious the food was, who I was with and how much fun we shared. I have to confess, most of the shared recipes are dessert recipes. Remember, everything in moderation!
The following recipe is from my sister-in-law, Donna Schimmel; she brings this cake on request to many special occasions.
Hershey Bar Cake
1 milk chocolate cake mix (follow instructions on the back of mix)
