Stocks plunge again as Huawei arrest renews China tensions
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/06/2018 - 1:26pm
The Associated Press
U.S. stocks tumbled again today, knocking 600 points off the Dow Jones Industrial Average and putting the benchmark S&P 500 on track for its worst week since March.
The broad market decline came as the arrest of a senior Chinese technology executive overshadowed some positive comments on trade from Beijing and threatened to worsen trade tensions between the U.S. and China.
The lingering trade dispute has deepened investors’ worries that the prospects for global economic and corporate earnings growth could be dimming.
