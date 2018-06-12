› Home ›
Sparta Commission honors Ruston’s Spivey
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/06/2018 - 1:20pm
Zack Spivey, left, of Ruston, receives a plaque of appreciation for his service as chairman of the Sparta Groundwater Commission from newly elected commissioner Chairman Nick Cox, right, of Webster Parish. Spivey represents the city of Ruston on the commission.
