Randle, Davis push Pelicans past Mavericks, 132-106
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 12/06/2018 - 12:51pm

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anthony Davis noticed that his rebounding numbers were lower than usual against the Dallas Mavericks. Davis also knew why, and he wasn’t about to complain about it, as long as it was Pelicans teammate Julius Randle getting to the ball instead.
Randle had 27 points and 18 rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Dallas Mavericks 132-106 on Wednesday night.
