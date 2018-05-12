› Home ›
Wiggin’ Out receives funds from Adopt-A-School
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/05/2018 - 3:09pm
in
For its fall community service project, Lincoln Parish Adopt-A-School collected just over $11,000 for Wiggin’ Out in support of breast cancer initiatives. Pictured is Lincoln ACHIEVE Coordinator Cathi Cox-Boniol, third from left, presenting a check Monday to Wiggin’ Out board members left to right: Vicki Caskey, Mandy Miller, Elizabeth Turnley, Kim Kavanaugh and Cain Yarbrough. Other board members not pictured are Jen Holtz, Tami Davis, Jessica George, Elisha James and Matt Nelson. Over the 11 years of this partnership initiative, Adopt-A-School has raised more than $140,000 for Wiggin’ Out.
