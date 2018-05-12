› Home ›
How to bridge your spiritual and mental health
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/05/2018 - 3:05pm
Jerrilene Washington
As we approach the Christmas season, let us bridge our spiritual and mental health.
Faith and spirituality can be very helpful components of healing and recovery from any serious medical condition, including mental illness.
A place of worship is often a safe place for people, where they can feel welcomed and have an instant sense of support and community.
For many individuals and families, faith plays a significant role in their recovery experience.
Churches, temples, mosques, and faith communities reach 70 percent of the American population each month.
