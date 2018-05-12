› Home ›
Wesselhoeft commends Veteran’s Day events
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/05/2018 - 12:41pm
in
Veteran’s Day weekend in Ruston this year was truly a memorable and humbling event. As a Vietnam veteran it was especially meaningful to me that we had the traveling Vietnam Wall here for Veterans Day.
I appreciated so much all the hard work that everyone put into making this weekend as it was. I know that it took people to bring it all together. Among them I thank Mayor Walker, James Austin and his committee, Louisiana Tech University, the 527th Engineering Battalion, the JROTC units, the bands, the many school children who attended and performed, and all the many volunteers.
