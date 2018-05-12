  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Candidates beware: Nobody knows

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/05/2018 - 12:40pm
in
Nancy Bergeron
Bergeron, Nancy.jpg

Here’s another tale of political bewilderment to brighten your holiday season. The story is true, but the names have been changed because nobody seems to know whether what apparently didn’t happen really matters.

The story starts with a telephone call received on election day back in November. Candidate X’s public relations people said Candidate Z didn’t file all of the necessary campaign finance documents.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share