GSU’s Garr, Lewis honored

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/05/2018 - 12:38pm
Congratulations are in order for a pair of former Grambling State Tigers who were recently honored for their on-field careers while playing as G-Men.

Former GSU receiver Frank Lewis was among seven athletes announced last month to be added to the Black College Hall of Fame while Ruston native and former GSU baseball player Ralph Garr was inducted on Friday to the Southwestern Athletic Hall of Fame during ceremonies at The Sheraton in Birmingham, Alabama.

