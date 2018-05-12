  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Coastal Urgent Care opens facility in Ruston

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/05/2018 - 12:27pm
T. Scott Boatright
Leader photo by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT - Coastal Urgent Care, open seven days a week, is now open and located at at 1009 S. Service Rd. just to the east of Zaxby’s right off Tech Drive and Interstate 20 eastbound.

In times of sickness, even on Sundays, Lincoln Parish residents have a new place to turn to.
Coastal Urgent Care, located at 1009 S. Service Rd. just to the east of Zaxby’s right off Tech Drive and Interstate 20 eastbound, opened for business on Thursday.

The facility, which will be open from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. seven days a week, is staffed by Douglas C. Sawyer, M.D., Joan Cardin, nurse practitioner, and physician assistant Tony O. Paul.

