Coastal Urgent Care opens facility in Ruston
Wed, 12/05/2018 - 12:27pm
T. Scott Boatright
In times of sickness, even on Sundays, Lincoln Parish residents have a new place to turn to.
Coastal Urgent Care, located at 1009 S. Service Rd. just to the east of Zaxby’s right off Tech Drive and Interstate 20 eastbound, opened for business on Thursday.
The facility, which will be open from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. seven days a week, is staffed by Douglas C. Sawyer, M.D., Joan Cardin, nurse practitioner, and physician assistant Tony O. Paul.
