› Home ›
Anti-litter group gets grant
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/05/2018 - 12:25pm
in
Money to go for ‘Think Green’ preschool program
Leader News Service
Lincoln Parish has received help in looking good.
The Keep Lincoln Parish Beautiful Commission has been awarded a Healthy Communities Grant by Keep Louisiana Beautiful, the state’s main anti-litter and community improvement organization.
The $4,700 grant will support the KLPB’s “Think Green” Early PreSchool Program, an educational experience that has been piloted by Lincoln Parish Early Childhood Center for the past few years, during which students learn about healthy living through physical fitness and healthy environments through recycling.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos