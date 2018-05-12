› Home ›
LPSB to mull putting tax on ballot
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 12/05/2018 - 12:21pm
School board decision could lead to a referendum in May
Nancy Bergeron
The Lincoln Parish School Board has taken the first step toward deciding whether to ask parish voters to go to the polls in May and approve a pair of property tax increases aimed at upgrading school security, providing a stand-alone Enhanced School Calendar facility, expanding pre-school opportunities and giving teacher and school personnel a small raise.
The board on Tuesday listened as school system Chief Financial Officer George Murphy read the legal notice that sets in motion a vote on calling the election during the board’s Jan. 8 meeting.
