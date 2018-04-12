› Home ›
Anthony named C-USA Player of Month
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 12/04/2018 - 1:13pm
in
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech guard Kierra Anthony was named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association State Women’s Basketball Player of the Month by a vote of LSWA media members Monday.
Anthony led Tech to a 4-2 record in the month of November while averaging 22.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.7 steals per game. She shot 50 percent from the field and 84 percent from the free throw line for the month.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos