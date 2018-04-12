  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Anthony named C-USA Player of Month

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 12/04/2018 - 1:13pm
Leader Sports Service
Photo courtesy LA Tech Athletics Communications - Louisiana Tech senior guard Kierra Anthony (with ball) averaged 22.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.7 steals per game and was named ESPNW.com National Player of the Week during the month of November.

Louisiana Tech guard Kierra Anthony was named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association State Women’s Basketball Player of the Month by a vote of LSWA media members Monday.

Anthony led Tech to a 4-2 record in the month of November while averaging 22.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.7 steals per game. She shot 50 percent from the field and 84 percent from the free throw line for the month.

