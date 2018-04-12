  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Lady Techsters’ duo earns accolades

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 12/04/2018 - 1:06pm
in
Walker C-USA Frosh of Week
Leader Sports Service
Sports 3.jpg
Photo by DARRELL JAMES - Louisiana Tech freshman guard Keiunna Walker averaged 9.0 points and 2.5 rebounds in two games played last week by the Lady Techsters.

Former Lonoke Arkansas High School and current Louisiana Tech guard Keiunna Walker was named the Conference USA Freshman of the Week Monday following her performances at the Arizona State Classic this weekend.

Walker (5-7) averaged 9.0 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 60 percent from the field in a pair of games against No. 19 Arizona State and Alabama. It’s the first honor of Walker’s collegiate career.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share