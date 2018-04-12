› Home ›
Lady Techsters’ duo earns accolades
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 12/04/2018 - 1:06pm
in
Walker C-USA Frosh of Week
Leader Sports Service
Former Lonoke Arkansas High School and current Louisiana Tech guard Keiunna Walker was named the Conference USA Freshman of the Week Monday following her performances at the Arizona State Classic this weekend.
Walker (5-7) averaged 9.0 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 60 percent from the field in a pair of games against No. 19 Arizona State and Alabama. It’s the first honor of Walker’s collegiate career.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos