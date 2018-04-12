BUDDY’s BLOG

› Home ›
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 12/04/2018 - 1:02pm
Williams featured in ESPN series
O.K. Davis
From Zachary to San Diego.
This was the journey made by former Grambling State University All-American Douglas Lee Williams and culminated with a history making performance in the 1988 Super Bowl held in San Diego.
Williams, now the senior vice president of player personnel for the Washington Redskins, guided that team to a 42-10 victory over the Denver Broncos.
The Zachary native who played at Chaneyville High School, became the first African-American quarterback to start in the Super Bowl and also be named as the Most Valuable Player.
