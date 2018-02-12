› Home ›
No. 19 Arizona State tops Lady Techsters
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/02/2018 - 12:47am
Leader Sports Service
TEMPE, Arizona — Freshman Keiunna Walker scored a career-high 12 points and Kierra Anthony added 11 points as Louisiana Tech fell 80-44 to No. 19 Arizona State Saturday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena.
Arizona State (4-2), which took No. 4 Baylor and No. 5 Louisville down to the wire in close losses this year, hit eight 3-pointers in the first half and connected on 11 of its first 14 field goal attempts to build a big lead early in the victory.
